Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,072,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.8 days.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

