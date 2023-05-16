Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.29. Enerflex shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 3,501 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFXT shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Enerflex Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $748.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.
Enerflex Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.