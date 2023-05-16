Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,273.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,585 ($19.85) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of EERGF remained flat at $15.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Energean has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

