Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,221,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222,037 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Energy Fuels worth $50,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,376 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $973.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

