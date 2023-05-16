Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.88.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enovis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

