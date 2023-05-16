Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $4.72 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $413.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

