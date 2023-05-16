EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,165 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.58.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

