EOS (EOS) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003303 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $972.77 million and approximately $83.11 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003331 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003482 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,233,228 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

