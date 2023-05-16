Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. 28,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPOKY. DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

