Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,951 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $45,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 675.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,138,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.