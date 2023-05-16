Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 6.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 934,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,345,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

