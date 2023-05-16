Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equitable by 91.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

