Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 8,629,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,052,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

