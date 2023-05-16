ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $34.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025254 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,026.34 or 1.00038167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01054336 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $470.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

