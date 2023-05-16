Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) versus Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Critical Analysis

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $43.43 million 0.16 -$102.23 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.94 billion 0.39 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -5.53

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Esports Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -197.22% -554.78% -26.18% Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Esports Entertainment Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, SU.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

