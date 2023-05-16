Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

