Ethereum Market Cap Hits $219.44 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,824.29 or 0.06759097 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $219.44 billion and $5.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,287,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

