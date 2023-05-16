European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.15 price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.14. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

