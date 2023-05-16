Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) General Counsel Julia D. Taylor Sells 36,187 Shares

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,352. The company has a market capitalization of $717.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

