Evercore ISI Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

