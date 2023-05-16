Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,109 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 132,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,818. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

