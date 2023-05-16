Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 14,763 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,020 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,786,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 366,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,953,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.51. 9,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.