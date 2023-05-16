Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after buying an additional 813,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. 895,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

