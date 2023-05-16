Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

