Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.56. 27,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,220. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

