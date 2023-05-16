EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Update

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 237,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EVI Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 32,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $258.06 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVI Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

