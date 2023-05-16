Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 997,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 46.9% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,608,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after buying an additional 513,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

EE traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 120,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,456. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

