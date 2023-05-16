Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.7 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF remained flat at $39.07 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

