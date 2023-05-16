Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1,818.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,597 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Exelon by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,208,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,893,000 after buying an additional 277,065 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,186,000 after acquiring an additional 56,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Insider Activity

Exelon Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

