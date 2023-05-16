Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.44.
A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group
Expedia Group Stock Performance
EXPE opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)
- Sarepta Soars 31% As FDA Panel Backs Muscular Dystrophy Therapy
- Cloudflare Is Flaring Up After Post-Earnings Overreaction
- Magellan Midstream Partners Rallies On $18.8 Billion Merger
- First Solar Rises to a 15-Year High on Sunny Takeover Deal
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.