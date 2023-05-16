Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,987.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,987.50 ($37.42).

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.71) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,744 ($34.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,707.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,827.65. The company has a market capitalization of £25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,339.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($28.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.58).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

