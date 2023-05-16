Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 21 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.85.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

