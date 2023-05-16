Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,129,000 after acquiring an additional 301,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

APA stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. 1,664,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,789. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

