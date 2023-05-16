Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,530,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,159,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,530,360 shares in the company, valued at $104,159,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $42,354.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,533.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $4,081,063. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastly Trading Down 3.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,406 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 1,739,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.