Fetch.ai 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.85 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $197.96 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,864,197 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

