FG Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
FG Financial Group Stock Performance
FGFPP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.30.
About FG Financial Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Financial Group (FGFPP)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.