FG Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

FGFPP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

About FG Financial Group

Featured Stories

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

