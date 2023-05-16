Financial Contrast: JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JetBlue Airways and Harbor Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 0 8 0 0 2.00 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential upside of 24.82%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.3% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Harbor Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $9.75 billion 0.23 -$362.00 million ($0.91) -7.62 Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.37 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Harbor Diversified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JetBlue Airways.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways -3.07% -3.54% -0.93% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats JetBlue Airways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom. The company was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

