Financial Contrast: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) versus Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

VOC Energy Trust and Occidental Petroleum are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $23.59 million 5.97 $21.67 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $36.63 billion 1.42 $13.30 billion $8.73 6.70

Profitability

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 91.87% 141.94% 141.94% Occidental Petroleum 35.87% 52.68% 13.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 2 10 8 1 2.38

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $72.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats VOC Energy Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

