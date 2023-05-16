FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $329,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,840,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,047,000 after buying an additional 1,315,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,048,000 after acquiring an additional 857,332 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.