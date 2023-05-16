FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.