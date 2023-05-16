FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $376,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.