Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Fire & Flower Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.
About Fire & Flower
