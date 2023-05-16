First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $68.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

First American Financial stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

