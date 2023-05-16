First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of First Hawaiian worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186,410 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.