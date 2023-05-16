First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

