First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

