First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAD traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 4,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $106.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $163.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

