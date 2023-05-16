First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 86,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

