First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 44,132 shares.The stock last traded at $99.76 and had previously closed at $99.99.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 45.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

