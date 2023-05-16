First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.5 %

FWRG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.